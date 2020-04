Coronavirus: Sturgeon 'concerned' at claims PPE 'diverted to England' Scotland's first minister says although there is no clear evidence for the claim she wanted assurances.

Coronavirus: UK economy should shrink by record 35% by June Once restrictions are lifted, growth is expected to recover quickly with no lasting damage.

Coronavirus: One in five deaths now linked to virus Coronavirus prompts spike in mortality with data showing weekly deaths have hit record high.

Gyms face legal action over rent The gym industry is calling on the government to prevent landlords from evicting businesses.