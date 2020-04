যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে ২৪ ঘণ্টায় আড়াই হাজার মানুষের মৃত্যু

Coronavirus Live Updates: Some States Move to Reopen States move to reopen as the U.S. nears a sobering 50,000 deaths from the virus. U.S. scientists join the World Health Organization in calling for better antibody tests.

Reopening Has Begun. No One Is Sure What Happens Next. The heated debate over when to restart the economy has obscured an issue that could prove just as thorny: How to do it.

F.T.C. Warns 10 Companies About Virus-Related Health and Business Claims In warning letters sent on Friday, the agency cracked down for the first time on claims about earnings opportunities amid the pandemic.

Chicago Bans Horse-Drawn Carriages Starting in 2021 After the City Council’s vote on Friday, operators will be unable to renew their licenses and the city will stop issuing new ones.