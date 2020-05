৬ সপ্তাহের মধ্যে চলে আসতে পারে করোনার ভ্যাকসিন

Coronavirus News and Updates The F.D.A. issued emergency approval for an antiviral drug. High school seniors appear reluctant to commit to a college for the fall.

Democrats Seek Investigation Into Claims of Meddling at Consumer Bureau A memo from a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau employee who described pressure by political appointees over a payday lending rule prompted lawmakers’ request.

Think Twice, Mnuchin Tells Prep Schools Seeking Virus Loans The Treasury secretary ordered elite schools with “significant endowments” to return loans intended to help small businesses pay employees during the coronavirus pandemic. Some are resisting.

How Remdesivir, New Hope for Covid-19 Patients, Was Resurrected The drug failed as a treatment for hepatitis and Ebola. With federal funding, scientists trained it on the coronavirus.