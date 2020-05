২৪ ঘণ্টায় করোনায় আক্রান্ত ২৩৯ পুলিশ

Avigan May Cause Birth Defects. Japan’s Pushing It for Coronavirus. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is urging the world to fight the epidemic using a Japanese-made medication, though there is little evidence that it works.

Stock Markets in Asia Follow Wall Street Higher: Live Updates The latest on stock market and business news during the coronavirus outbreak.

How Bailout Backlash and Moral Hazard Outrage Could Endanger the Economy People are increasingly focusing not on preventing a depression but on which recipients of federal rescue are morally worthy.

Live Coronavirus News and Updates An internal Trump administration report expects about 200,000 daily cases by June. The White House bars coronavirus task force officials from testifying to Congress without approval.