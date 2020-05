করোনা চিকিৎসায় স্বস্তির খবর দিল বিশ্ব স্বাস্থ্য সংস্থা

Asian Markets Fall, Extending Wall Street’s Losses: Live Updates The latest on stock market and business news during the coronavirus outbreak.

Manhattan Faces a Reckoning if Working From Home Becomes the Norm Even after the crisis eases, companies may let workers stay home. That would affect an entire ecosystem, from transit to restaurants to shops. Not to mention the tax base.

Top Health Experts Paint Bleak Picture of Pandemic At a hearing, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci told senators that if the country did not adequately prepare, “then we run the risk of having a resurgence.”

Top Science and Health Officials Offer Sobering View of Reopening Readiness Despite progress on a vaccine, there is no guarantee it will be effective, experts said, and testing and contact tracing are still short of the levels needed.