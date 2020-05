ভারতে করোনা পরিস্থিতির আরও অবনতি, ২৪ ঘন্টায় ফের সংক্রমণের রেকর্ড

Live Coronavirus News: Full Analysis and Updates Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged the Senate to take up the $3 trillion economic aid bill passed by the House, but Senate leaders said it was too soon for more stimulus.

Fed Chair Says Economic Recovery May ‘Stretch’ Through End of 2021 In a clip from the show “60 Minutes,” Jerome H. Powell painted an image of a slow economic recovery.

Autoworkers Are Returning as Carmakers Gradually Crank Up Factories After being idle for nearly two months, G.M., Ford and Fiat Chrysler will restart assembly plants on Monday with masks, gloves and curtains.

As Cable TV Fades, Fearing ‘the End of Comedy Central’ The network that made the careers of Dave Chappelle, Stephen Colbert and Amy Schumer has laid off top executives while looking to make shows that are cheaper to produce.