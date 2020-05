ট্রাম্প অবশেষে মাস্ক পরলেন, ছবিও তুললেন

What Role Should Employers Play in Testing Workers? Amazon and other companies are planning to test workers for the coronavirus. But there is little federal guidance, and some fear it could lead to a false sense of security.

China Abandons Growth Target for Year as Coronavirus Disrupts Economy Beijing broke with precedent in abandoning an annual growth target for 2020, a sign of the difficulties of restarting its economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As Death Toll Nears 100,000, Some in White House Question the Math President Trump ordered states to reopen places of worship, but several governors said that decision would be their call. Persistently high case levels in Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington have medical experts concerned.

Stocks Waver as China Tension Rises The latest on stock market and business news during the coronavirus outbreak.