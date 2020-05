আরও এক মাস বাড়ল ভারতে লকডাউনের মেয়াদ

Live SpaceX NASA Launch Updates Here’s what you need to know about Saturday’s second launch attempt of NASA astronauts in the Crew Dragon spacecraft.

How to Disinfect a Police Car in a Pandemic: Make It an Oven The N.Y.P.D. and other departments were concerned about the spread of the coronavirus in vehicles. Ford’s answer is software to crank up the heat.

Scientists Question Major Hydroxychloroquine Study Experts demanded verification of data and methods used in a study of drugs to treat Covid-19. The study suggested the drugs might have increased deaths.

Coronavirus Continues to Disrupt Prescription Drug Supplies Patients who rely on chloroquine and other medications fear they won’t be able to get needed refills because of high demand.