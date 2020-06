এবার ঝাড়খণ্ড ও উড়িষ্যা রাজ্যে ঢুকছে পঙ্গপাল, কড়া সতর্কতা জারি

Tucker Carlson, Anderson Cooper Deliver Starkly Different Messages In a sign of partisan divide, his monologue came as Anderson Cooper of CNN criticized Mr. Trump for calling protesters “thugs.”

Misinformation About George Floyd Protests Surges on Social Media In the universe of false online information, Mr. Floyd remains alive and George Soros is to blame for the protests.

Retailers, Battered by Coronavirus, Now Confront Protesters Even as major chains boarded up stores and halted operations, they largely sought to convey empathy for demonstrators and did not condemn the damage to their businesses.

Matt Gaetz Tweet Gets Twitter Warning Label for Glorifying Violence The post, from Representative Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican, had likened protesters to terrorists and called for them to be hunted down.