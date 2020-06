ইতালি থেকে দেশে ফিরলেন আরো ২৮৭ জন

Live Stock Market Tracker and Economy Updates The latest on stock market and business news during the coronavirus outbreak.

‘Corona Cycleways’ Become the New Post-Confinement Commute As European cities emerge from quarantines, bicycles are playing a central role in getting the work force moving again.

Audrey Gelman, Co-Founder and C.E.O. of the Wing, Steps Down Her departure came just before a digital walkout by staff members at the chain of women’s networking spaces.

Investors, No Longer in Denial About Grim Outlook, Drive Market Down Investors are finally catching up to the fact the U.S. economy is not recovering anytime soon, and shares tumbled nearly 6 percent.