ভবিষ্যতে চীনের বিরুদ্ধে অস্ত্র ব্যবহারে ভারতকে কড়া হুশিয়ারি

Facebook Loses Antitrust Case in Germany Over Data Collection In a closely watched case, Facebook lost an appeal to overturn charges that it has violated competition laws by abusing its dominance in social media.

Live Stock Market Updates During the Coronavirus Pandemic The latest on stock market and business news during the coronavirus outbreak.

TaskRabbit C.E.O. to Step Down, a Blow for Silicon Valley Diversity Stacy Brown-Philpot, one of the few prominent black women in the technology industry, has led the gig worker marketplace for four years, and oversaw its sale to Ikea.

Wirecard’s Ex-C.E.O., Markus Braun, Is Arrested in Germany The payment company is ensnared in an accounting scandal after it admitted that $2 billion in its accounts probably did not exist.