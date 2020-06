অপরাধী দলের হলেও ছাড় পাবে না: ওবায়দুল কাদের

2 Dead in Shooting at Walmart Distribution Center in California, Including Gunman An employee at the center in Red Bluff, Calif., said he had heard 50 to 60 shots as he and other employees fled the building. The police said they killed the shooter.

The Market Partied Like It Was 1932 A remarkable snapback rally, after a deep coronavirus-induced plunge, took stocks into rare and, in some ways, troubling territory.

Starbucks Barista Gets $65,000 in Donations After Customer’s Mask Complaint A woman who was not wearing a mask griped on Facebook about the barista, who had tried to explain company policy. Her post unexpectedly led to an outpouring of money for the worker.

A ‘Cure for Heart Disease’? A Single Shot Succeeds in Monkeys A novel gene-editing experiment seems to have permanently reduced LDL and triglyceride levels in monkeys.