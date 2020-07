বাংলাদেশে ভারতের নতুন হাইকমিশনার হচ্ছেন বিক্রম দোরাইস্বামী

For 20 Years, His Firm Called Him Antoine. Now Mohamed Is Suing. Mohamed Amghar, a retired software sales manager in France, has filed a discrimination complaint against his former employer, accusing the company of making him use a traditional French name at work.

Disney World Opens Its Gates, With Virus Numbers Rising Thousands of giddy visitors streamed into the Florida resort on Saturday, as Disney tried to prove it can safely operate at a highly dangerous time.

Here Are the U.S. States With Travel Restrictions A third of states have strict measures in place for visitors, from mandatory testing to quarantine requirements.

Writer for Tucker Carlson Resigns After ‘Abhorrent’ Online Posts Are Revealed Fox News condemned Blake Neff, a writer for “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” after he was revealed as the pseudonymous author of racist and misogynist online messages.