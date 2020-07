আমাদেরকে মসজিদে নামাজ পড়তে দিন, পালাবে করোনা!

All the US Retail Chains and Stores Requiring Masks: Full List As coronavirus cases surge, major retail chains are insisting that customers wear face coverings, even in places where local governments do not require it.

Some Vaccine Makers Say They Plan to Profit From Coronavirus Vaccine Moderna, which is receiving $483 million from the U.S. government, told lawmakers it would not sell its vaccine at cost. Pfizer has said it would also profit, but has so far taken no government money.

Christopher Nolan Says ‘Tenet’ Will Come Out This Summer. Should It? The director had hoped to aid theater owners imperiled by the pandemic, but his oft-delayed film may be prolonging their pain.

C.D.C. Data Shows U.S. Coronavirus Infections Much Higher Than Reported Data from antibody tests in 10 different cities and states indicate that many people with no symptoms may be spreading the virus.