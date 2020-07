বঙ্গবন্ধু মেডিকেলে নকল মাস্ক দিয়ে ফাঁসছেন শারমিন!

China Faces Dilemma After U.S. Consulate Closure Escalates Conflict After the closure of the Houston consulate and other actions, Chinese officials are trying to respond without endangering the economy or inviting further global isolation.

China's Communist Party Expels Ren Zhiqiang, Escalating War on Dissent The party accused Ren Zhiqiang, an influential property tycoon who criticized Xi Jinping, of being disloyal, took aim at his children and paved the way for criminal prosecution.