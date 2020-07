মাস্ক পরিহিত থাকলে আমার স্ত্রীকে হারাতে হতো না : স্বাস্থ্য সচিব

Need Help With Your Estate Plan? Go With the Flow, Advisers Say As older adults face mortality during the pandemic, lawyers and wealth advisers are using color-coded documents and flowcharts to help them understand estate planning.

Washington Post Settles Lawsuit With Student in Viral Protest Video A $250 million defamation suit over coverage of an encounter with a Native American elder came to a confidential end.

C.D.C. Calls On Schools to Reopen, Downplaying Coronavirus Risks The agency’s statement followed earlier criticism from President Trump that its guidelines for reopening were too “tough.”