বাবুর কফিনের সামনে নেতাকর্মীদের কান্নার রোল

One of America’s Oldest Gun Makers Files for Bankruptcy for 2nd Time The move by the 204-year-old Remington Arms Company came after years of litigation and declining sales.

‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Workplace to Be Reviewed by WarnerMedia The decision to start an investigation followed the publication of articles that included interviews with employees who complained of discrimination and mistreatment.

Urban Explorers Give Modern Ruins a Second Life In photos and videos, researchers and thrill-seekers celebrate the allure of abandoned schools, factories, hotels, movie palaces and other forgotten properties.