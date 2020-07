পল্লবী থানায় বিস্ফোরণে ৪ পুলিশসহ আহত ৫

GDP Q2 Report: Why You'll See Two Figures for Decline Official data for second-quarter economic output arrives Thursday, and while it will be unquestionably bad, there are different ways of looking at it.

Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine Test in Monkeys Shows Promise This coronavirus vaccine developed by government researchers and Moderna enabled the animals to quickly clear the infection from their lungs.

Universal’s Theatrical Releases Will Quickly Be Available in Homes The studio agreed to a deal with AMC, the world’s biggest theater chain, to shorten the exclusive window for new movies to 17 days from 90, likely changing the way Hollywood does business.