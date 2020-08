কাশ্মীরে গোলাগুলি: দুই সেনাসহ ভারতীয় ৫ নিরাপত্তাকর্মী নিহত

Hollywood Executive Ron Meyer Leaves NBCUniversal, Citing Extortion His storied career started with a messenger job and ended with a statesman role at one of the biggest entertainment studios.

Ellen DeGeneres Tells Her Staff That 3 Top Producers Are Out After former employees described a toxic workplace, the facade is cracking at her namesake talk show.

Uber and Lyft Consider Franchise-Like Model in California Under pressure to classify their freelance drivers as employees, the ride-hailing companies are discussing another option.