এবার সাইপ্রাসের কাছে সামরিক মহড়ার ঘোষণা দিল তুরস্ক

TikTok Deal Is Complicated by New Rules From China Over Tech Exports In an 11th-hour twist, Beijing raised a potential hurdle for a sale of TikTok, further roiling the race to buy the Chinese-owned app.

Humans Take a Step Closer to ‘Flying Cars’ A Japanese company said it had completed a manned flight of its electrical vertical takeoff and landing machine. Experts say the technology needs work and that it will be expensive.

N.B.A. Protest Shows Who Calls the Shots in a Superstar Economy Professional basketball players demonstrated the enormous power of highly paid workers with rare skills, but also their caution.