গত ২৪ ঘণ্টায় আরো ৩৫ জনের প্রাণহানি, শনাক্ত ২৫৮২

AMC to Reopen 140 Theaters Ahead of ‘Tenet’ Release: Live Updates The latest economic and business news during the coronavirus pandemic.

Did a 16-Year-Old Have A Hand in Twitter Hack? On Tuesday, federal agents served a Massachusetts teenager with a search warrant. He appears to have played a significant role in the July 15 Twitter attack, investigators and fellow hackers said.

Facebook and Twitter Say Russians Are Again Targeting Americans With Disinformation The companies said the F.B.I. had warned them that the Kremlin-backed Internet Research Agency set up a network of fake user accounts and a website.

Mnuchin Says Economy Is Recovering but ‘More Work’ Is Needed The Treasury secretary’s House testimony, combined with renewed stimulus discussions among Republicans, highlighted divisions over how big an economic package should be.