‘ওয়াহিদা খানমের সিটি স্ক্যান ফলাফল খুব ভালো, তবে শঙ্কামুক্ত নন’

Tech Stock Selloff Wipes Out a Week of Gains The latest economic and business news during the coronavirus pandemic.

Capsized Cattle Ship: New Zealand Suspends Cow Exports A second man believed to be a crew member was plucked from the sea, but he later died, the Japanese Coast Guard said. The carcasses of a dozen cows were also spotted at sea.

Robert Pattinson Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Halting ‘Batman’ Production Work on the film first shut down in March because of the pandemic, which has staggered the entertainment industry.