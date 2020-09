হেফাজতে মৃত্যু, তিন পুলিশ সদস্যের যাবজ্জীবন, দু’জনের ৭ বছরের জেল

Tech Meltdown Drags Wall Street Lower The latest economic and business news during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sailors Trapped by Covid-19 Fight Exhaustion and Despair When borders closed, seafarers on ships around the world suddenly had no way home. Half a year later, there’s no solution in sight.

AstraZeneca Pauses Vaccine Trial for Safety Review The company halted late-stage trials of its coronavirus vaccine because of a serious suspected adverse reaction in a participant.

Manhattan’s Office Buildings Are Empty. But for How Long? As they grow accustomed to working from home, many businesses are delaying signing new leases until rents drop and the pandemic passes.