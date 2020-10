সীমান্তে মিয়ানমারের সেনা নিরাপত্তার জন্য হুমকি : ফখরুল

Trump Has the Coronavirus. What Risks Does He Face? Older men have a greater chance of becoming severely ill from Covid-19, though many recover quickly. Experts say the next week will be crucial.

Fox News Stars Potentially Exposed to Coronavirus at Debate Fox News is planning for its anchors, reporters and staff to be tested out of an abundance of caution.

Chris Wallace, Awaiting Virus Test, Tells Fox News Viewers: ‘Wear the Damn Mask’ The anchor, who sat about 12 feet from the president at Tuesday’s debate, also criticized one of Trump’s pandemic advisers.