ডাকসেবায় আরও ১১ ধাপ পেছাল বাংলাদেশ

As Virus Spread Early On, Reports of Trump Administration Briefings Fueled Sell-Off A hedge fund consultant’s summary of private presentations by White House economic advisers fanned investor worries.

Motel 6 and Home Depot Drop Ad Agency After Its Founder Calls Ad ‘Too Black’ Stan Richards, the 87-year-old founder of the Richards Group, criticized the diversity of a proposed Motel 6 ad and commented on white supremacists.

Scientists Synthesize Jawbones From Pig Fat The bones are among the hardest to replace in the body. A trial of the new technique in humans is about to begin.