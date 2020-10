করোনাভাইরাসে ২৪ ঘণ্টায় আরো ১৫ জনের মৃত্যু

BTS Management’s Stock Has a Lively First Day of Trading Shares in Big Hit, the company behind the K-pop phenomenon, opened at more than double the offering price, then jumped 30 percent in early trading before finishing down on the day.

Pfizer Says It Won’t Seek Vaccine Authorization Before Mid-November Friday’s announcement represents a shift in tone for the company and its leader, who has repeatedly emphasized the month of October in interviews and public appearances.

‘It’s Fall! Here We Are!’ A Beloved Chocolate Shop Returns Lee Sims in Jersey City made it through the shutdown thanks to ingenuity and customer loyalty. It’s back just in time for the busiest season.

Before Nov. 3, Watch This and This and This A number of movies, documentaries and TV mini-series that are coming out have immediate relevance to the 2020 election.