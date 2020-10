করোনায় আরো ২৩ জনের মৃত্যু

Trump Had One Last Story to Sell. The Wall Street Journal Wouldn’t Buy It. Inside the White House’s secret, last-ditch effort to change the narrative, and the election — and the return of the media gatekeepers.

Help! My Travel Agency Shut Down and I’m Out $2,000 Our columnist investigates whether there is any recourse for a canceled flight booked through STA Travel, which filed for bankruptcy in August.

Abandoned Retail Sites Become Senior Housing Former malls and abandoned shopping-center sites are in the midst of a repurposing — and one of those new uses is senior housing.

Kodak Loan Debacle Puts a New Agency in the Hot Seat A stumbling effort to prop up the domestic generic drugs sector underscores the challenges of a Trump administration industrial policy.