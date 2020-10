আবরার হত্যা মামলা : বুয়েট ছাত্রকল্যাণ পরিচালকের সাক্ষ্য

Qatar 'Regrets' Strip-Searches Over Abandoned Baby Women were pulled from a Qatar Airways flight bound for Sydney, Australia, and others and subjected to strip-searches after a baby was found in an airport toilet.

Women on Qatar Airways Flight Say They Were Strip-Searched Female passengers said they were pulled from a Sydney-bound flight in Doha and given a medically invasive exam to see if they had recently given birth after an abandoned newborn was found in an airport bathroom.

Trump Merchandise Outsells Biden's, China's Factories Say In a positive but highly unscientific sign for the president, orders for his campaign materials outpace those for his rival’s at a major market for banners, caps and other souvenirs.