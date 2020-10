মির্জা ফখরুল হচ্ছেন পুতুলনাচের পুতুল : সেতুমন্ত্রী

For Socially Distanced Parties, Magicians Have New Bag of Tricks The crisis facing magicians is unprecedented. “It’s a scary, scary time,” said one.

The Capital of Sprawl Gets a Radically Car-Free Neighborhood On an empty lot near Phoenix, perhaps the most auto-addicted city in America, a start-up is betting $170 million on a more walkable future.

Networks Pledge Caution for an Election Night Like No Other Complicated ballot counts and a president’s baseless claims of vote-rigging are two of the challenges facing TV anchors and executives.

The Yarn Store Would Like You to Vote And so would nearly every company out there this year.