ঢাকা আজ শীর্ষ দূষিত বায়ুর শহর

As Deadline Lapses, Trump Administration Continues TikTok Talks The White House did not extend a Dec. 4 deadline for the Chinese internet company ByteDance to sell TikTok.

Further Slowdown in Job Creation Sets Off Economic Alarms November’s hiring of 245,000, the fifth straight monthly easing in new employment, reinforces calls for action on a fresh relief package.

Europe’s ePrivacy Rule Would Limit the Hunt for Online Child Sex Abuse Regulators argue that while abuse imagery on the internet is abhorrent, unchecked scanning for it by tech companies could violate privacy rights. A showdown looms.

Coronavirus Pandemic Upends Public Services and Jobs As a standoff over federal aid persists, state and local governments are making deep budget cuts. “Everything’s going to slow down,” one official said.