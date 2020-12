নড়াইলে মনিটর ও মোবাইল ফোনসহ আটক ২

First Coronavirus Vaccines Head to States, Starting Historic Effort Distributing supplies is a daunting logistical challenge, involving sophisticated tracking equipment, military contingencies and tight security.

AstraZeneca to Buy Alexion for $39 Billion The deal for the biopharmaceutical company is the latest big takeover this year, even amid the pandemic.

Pfizer's Covid Vaccine and Allergies: How Concerned Should You Be? British health officials recommended that people with severe allergy reactions not be given the vaccine. Such reactions to vaccines are rare, even in people who have allergies to food or bee stings.