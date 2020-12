বাংলাদেশের মাটিতে বঙ্গবন্ধুর ভাস্কর্য হবেই: তোফায়েল

New York City Cultural Groups Awarded More Than $47 Million in Grants The Department of Cultural Affairs announced Tuesday that more than 1,000 of the city’s cultural organizations would receive the funds.

Delivery Workers in South Korea Say They’re Dying of ‘Overwork’ More than a dozen couriers have died this year. Some died after complaining of unbearable workloads that kept them on the clock from dawn until past midnight.

Moderna Vaccine Is Highly Protective and Prevents Severe Covid, Data Show The positive review most likely ensures that the Food and Drug Administration will grant emergency authorization to a second coronavirus vaccine this week for millions of Americans.