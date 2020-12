বিজিবি-বিএসএফ সীমান্ত সম্মেলন শুরু ২২ ডিসেম্বর

C.D.C. Panel Endorses Moderna Vaccine for Americans The approval sets the stage for widespread inoculations in the United States with a second coronavirus vaccine.

Cyberpunk 2077 Was Supposed to Be the Biggest Video Game of the Year. What Happened? Nearly a decade of hype led to a troubled release riddled with glitches, a livid fan base, refunds for potentially millions of players and a possible class-action lawsuit.

Bed Bath and Beyond’s Big, Ubiquitous Coupon: An Oral History Bed Bath & Beyond’s plus-size mailer, known as Big Blue, has made it to TV, eBay, even a mobster’s kitchen drawer. “The poor mailmen,” the company’s former marketing V.P. said, “what we did to them.”

Deal Making in 2020 Was All About the SPAC This year was all about the SPAC.