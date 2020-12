‘মে-জুনের মধ্যে আরো ছয় কোটি ডোজ টিকা আসছে’

Congress Strikes Long-Sought Stimulus Deal to Provide $900 Billion in Aid Democrats and Republicans said they had an agreement on another round of pandemic aid, including direct payments to Americans, jobless benefits and funds for businesses and vaccine distribution.

The Stimulus Deal: What’s In It for You Lawmakers agreed to issue stimulus payments of $600 and distribute a federal unemployment benefit of $300 for 11 weeks. But that money will take time to start arriving.

The ‘Red Slime’ Lawsuit That Could Sink Right-Wing Media Voting machine companies threaten “highly dangerous” cases against Fox, Newsmax and OAN, says Floyd Abrams.

Surprise Medical Bills Cost Americans Millions. Congress Is Finally Set to Ban Most of Them. Efforts to solve the common consumer problem had been stalled by lobbying pressure and legislative squabbles.