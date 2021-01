‘কোনো অপপ্রচার বিনা চ্যালেঞ্জে ছেড়ে দেয়া যাবে না’

These Businesses and Institutions Are Cutting Ties With Trump The P.G.A. and several large banks are among those that have disassociated themselves from the president since his supporters stormed the Capitol.

An Urgent Reckoning for the Trump Brand After US Capitol Attack Companies and institutions are shunning President Trump and some associates after the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Trump family business, built on luxury hospitality, is contemplating a reinvention.

Parler Accuses Amazon of Breaking Antitrust Law in Suspending Hosting Services The social network, which had fast been gaining right-wing users, said that Amazon had conspired with Twitter, but did not provide any direct evidence.

Twitter Removes Over 70,000 QAnon Accounts The actions followed the barring of President Trump from the service last week, as Twitter has moved to distance itself from violent content.