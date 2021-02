মিয়ানমারে সেনা অভ্যুত্থান: ভারত ও চীন যা বলেছে

In Myanmar Coup, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi Ends as Neither Democracy Hero nor Military Foil The army’s detention of Daw Aung San Suu Kyi brought an abrupt end to the theory that she might strike a workable balance between civilian and military power.

Survey Says: Never Tweet The tensions in newsrooms over reporters’ social media presence are not just about politics.

The Economy Is Improving Faster Than Expected, the U.S. Budget Office Says Large sectors of the economy are adapting to the pandemic better than originally expected, and December’s economic aid package helped to increase growth, adding another twist to stimulus talks.