জিয়াউর রহমানের ‘বীর উত্তম’ খেতাব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্ত জামুকার

Biden Courts Stimulus Plan With Walmart, Gap Inc. and Others He endorsed a compromise plan in the House limiting direct payments to high earners as part of his $1.9 trillion proposal, as Democratic leaders fought to salvage a plan for a $15-an-hour wage.

Fox Files Motion to Dismiss Smartmatic’s $2.7 Billion Lawsuit The company says it had the right to broadcast the debunked claims of election fraud promoted by President Donald Trump’s legal team on Fox News and Fox Business.

Aunt Jemima Has a New Name After 131 Years: The Pearl Milling Company Quaker Oats announced it would drop the name Aunt Jemima last summer after the killing of George Floyd and the widespread protests over racial inequality.