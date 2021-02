করোনার টিকা নিলেন স্বরাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

The Week in Business: Facebook Filters Politics Facebook filters out political content, and India’s government clashes with Twitter.

With Mardi Gras Parades Canceled, Floats Find a New Home Mr. Pierre’s team installed floats, including one dedicated to Dolly Parton.

White House Press Aide Resigns Over Call to Reporter T.J. Ducklo, a former campaign aide, had apologized to the reporter and was given a one-week suspension. But Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said his resignation was accepted on Saturday.

2 Americans Tied to Carlos Ghosn’s Escape to Be Extradited to Japan The Supreme Court denied a bid by a father and son to block their extradition. They face trial on charges they helped Japan’s most famous criminal defendant flee to Lebanon.