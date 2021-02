২৪ ঘণ্টায় করোনায় আরও ৮ মৃত্যু, শনাক্ত ৪০৬

Could Brexit Destroy British Fashion? Already pushed to the breaking point by the pandemic, designers, manufacturers and retailers claim the newly-negotiated Brexit deal is a disaster.

Auto Dinosaurs Show They’re Not Dead Yet Daimler reported unexpectedly strong profits, underlining a rebound by traditional carmakers despite the pandemic.

Texas Storms, California Heat Waves and ‘Vulnerable’ Utilities Power failures have cast a spotlight on whether energy companies and regulators are doing enough to prepare for climate change and natural disasters.

Patricia Lynch, NBC Journalist Who Focused on Cults, Dies at 82 An investigative producer on “NBC Nightly News,” she won two Emmys and invoked the wrath of Lyndon LaRouche.