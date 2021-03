রিট খারিজ, ১৯ মার্চেই ৪১তম বিসিএস প্রিলিমিনারি

Facebook and News Corp Strike Pay Deal for Australian Content The deal with News Corp follows a standoff over legislation passed by the Australian government to compensate publishers.

Purdue Pharma Offers Plan to End Sackler Control and Mounting Lawsuits The OxyContin maker filed its long-awaited restructuring plan in bankruptcy court. Revenue from the new company would go exclusively to abating the opioid crisis.

The AstraZeneca Vaccine: Should You Be Concerned? There is no evidence so far of a link between the AstraZeneca shots and a few new cases in Europe of serious illness and deaths. But investigations are underway.

Biden, Pitching Stimulus, Promises Milestones for Covid-19 Vaccines and Checks The president kicked off a week of events to promote his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan by appointing Gene Sperling, a longtime Democratic aide, to oversee spending under the bill.