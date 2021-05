ভুটানে এ পর্যন্ত করোনায় মৃতের সংখ্যা ১!

Online Cheating Charges Upend Dartmouth Medical School The university accused 17 students of cheating on remote exams, raising questions about data mining and sowing mistrust on campus.

How Child Care Went From ‘Girly’ Economics to Infrastructure Experts who sounded the alarm about the care economy were often shunted to the side of policy discussions. Not anymore.

Cyberattack Forces a Shutdown of a Top U.S. Pipeline The operator, Colonial Pipeline, said it had halted systems for its 5,500 miles of pipeline after being hit by a ransomware attack.

Cruise Line Threatens to Skip Florida Ports Over Proof-of-Vaccination Ban Norwegian Cruise Line plans to require Covid-19 vaccine documentation from its crew members and customers, but Florida recently enacted a law that bars businesses from doing so.