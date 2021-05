সাংবাদিক রোজিনার মামলা তদন্তের দায়িত্ব পেল গোয়েন্দা পুলিশ

Senate Weighs Investing $120 Billion in Science to Counter China The legislation has drawn bipartisan support amid the coronavirus pandemic as Democrats and Republicans have become increasingly concerned about Beijing’s supply chain dominance.

How a Jeopardy! Contestant's Hand Gesture Became Part of a Conspiracy How hundreds of “Jeopardy!” contestants talked themselves into a baseless conspiracy theory — and won’t be talked out of it.

Fox News Files to Dismiss Dominion's Lawsuit Over 2020 Election Coverage The Rupert Murdoch-controlled company argues that news networks cannot be penalized for presenting a president’s claims about electoral interference, even if they prove false.

After Media Detour, AT&T Confronts Old Problems Following its spinoff of WarnerMedia, AT&T is back to primarily being a wireless company, with all of the challenges that entails.