সুপার সাইক্লোন হচ্ছে ইয়াস, আঘাত হানতে পারে ১৮৫ কিমি বেগে

'Charlie Bit My Finger' to Leave YouTube After NFT Sale The original video of a baby biting his brother’s finger has drawn nearly 900 million views on the platform since 2007. But now one bidder owns it as a nonfungible token.

E.U. and Britain Move to Impede Belarus’s Access to Air Travel The European Union told airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace after the country forced a commercial flight to land in order to arrest a journalist.

Republicans Push Biden to Divert Federal Aid for Infrastructure Unexpected receipts, driven in part by taxes on high earners riding a hot stock market, have prompted Republicans to push the president to spend on infrastructure instead.

United Airlines will start a ticket lottery for vaccinated loyalty program members. The carrier will give away 30 pairs of tickets throughout June, and give five MileagePlus members a grand prize of travel for a year.