আগুন লেগে ডুবে গেল ইরানের জাহাজ

Flying and Climate: Airlines Under Pressure to Cut Emissions The airline industry might not be able to reduce greenhouse gas emissions for decades because most solutions are not yet viable.

Sri Lanka, Facing ‘Worst’ Marine Disaster, Investigates Cargo Ship Fire A fire has raged on a cargo ship off the coast of Sri Lanka for 12 days, sending toxic chemicals and tons of plastic into the country’s waters and polluting its beaches.

China Says It Will Allow Couples to Have 3 Children, Up From 2 The move is the Communist Party’s latest attempt to reverse declining birthrates and avert a population crisis, but experts say it is woefully inadequate.

Ransomware Disrupts Meat Plants in Latest Attack on Critical U.S. Business All of JBS’s beef plants in the U.S. were shuttered on Tuesday, and many of its pork and poultry plants were affected, according to a union and Facebook posts meant for employees.