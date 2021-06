ঘরোয়া লিগ বন্ধ করে দেওয়ার হুমকি পাপনের

F.D.A. Still Lacks a Permanent Commissioner With the pandemic easing, the federal agency’s long-term agenda for drug approvals or new issues is languishing without a permanent commissioner.

Off-Duty Flight Attendant Is Detained After an In-Flight Struggle, Delta Says Video from the flight showed a violent confrontation involving several people wrestling a man to the floor as someone said: “Get him down. Keep him down.”

How Private Equity Firms Avoid Taxes The I.R.S. almost never audits private equity firms, even as whistle-blowers have filed claims alleging illegal tax avoidance.

Flying Car Makers Want to Build ‘Uber Meets Tesla in the Air’ Inside Silicon Valley’s 10-year quest to make soaring above a crowded city street as easy as calling an Uber.