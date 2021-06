এটা চেয়ার-টেবিল নয় যে উঠিয়ে নিয়ে গেল: সিইসি

The Teamsters consider a new emphasis on organizing Amazon workers. Delegates will vote on a resolution pledging “all resources necessary” for efforts to unionize the retail giant.

Beef Prices Are Rising as Bottlenecks Limit Supply Demand for beef is spiking as people dine out and grill, but the profits aren’t being evenly distributed. Ranchers blame the big meatpacking companies.

Nikole Hannah-Jones Says She Won’t Join U.N.C. Faculty Without Tenure A letter from Ms. Hannah-Jones’s lawyers said an unnamed “powerful donor” had contributed to the University of North Carolina Board of Trustees’ failure to grant her tenure.

Morgan Stanley says no vaccine, no entry. Employees, clients and visitors at Morgan Stanley’s buildings in New York City and Westchester County must attest that they are fully vaccinated starting July 12.