চীনে মার্শাল আর্ট স্কুলে অগ্নিকান্ডে নিহত ১৮

Ousting Toshiba Chairman, Foreign Investors Score Breakthrough in Japan While Japan’s corporations have long resisted the entreaties of activist shareholders, Toshiba had come under intense pressure after a series of scandals.

Stress tests passed, banks are primed to pay shareholders. With the pandemic easing, the Federal Reserve issued a clean bill of health to the country’s biggest banks after lifting restrictions on dividends and share buybacks.

U.S. Bans Chinese Imports of Solar Panel Materials Tied to Forced Labor Much of the world’s polysilicon, used to make solar panels, comes from Xinjiang, where the United States has accused China of committing genocide through its repression of Uyghurs.

BuzzFeed Confirms Plans to Go Public Through SPAC Deal The digital media company, which will merge with a publicly listed shell company in what is known as a SPAC deal, also lined up about $150 million in debt financing.