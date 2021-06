ডেল্টা ভ্যারিয়েন্ট সবচেয়ে সংক্রমণযোগ্য, আরও ভয়াবহতার হুঁশিয়ারি বিশ্ব স্বাস্থ্য সংস্থার

Southwest Airlines to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour to attract and retain workers. Pay scales vary by function and by union agreements, but the raise will boost wages by an average of $1.30 per hour. For some workers at the lower end of their pay scales, that could equate to a boost of 3 to 10 percent, the airline said.

Colombia’s President Is Shot at in Helicopter but Survives Attack President Iván Duque said he was aboard a helicopter with several top ministers when it came under fire on Friday afternoon. No one was killed.

Bipartisan Deal Would Only Meet Some of Nation’s Infrastructure Needs Experts say the details of the spending will matter — and that, in some areas, more money will be needed to fix beleaguered roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

