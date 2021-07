চীনের বিরুদ্ধে মস্তানির যুগের পরিসমাপ্তি ঘটেছে: শি জিন পিং

Gap will shed more than 100 European stores as it focuses on online shopping. The retailer will close its locations in Britain and Ireland and is trying to sell its shops in France and Italy as demand for online shopping keeps surging.

Hertz leaves bankruptcy, a year after the pandemic devastated the car rental business. The company headed into the pandemic bloated with debt, but has benefited from surging prices both for rental cars and used vehicles.

Hong Kong Philosopher Taught Life’s Meaning. Now He Visits Students in Jail. Chow Po Chung pushed his students to participate in public affairs — idealism that he worries could cost them their freedom.

Nikole Hannah-Jones Is Granted Tenure After Weekslong Dispute During a special meeting, the University of North Carolina’s board of trustees voted 9 to 4 in favor of a tenured professorship for the leader of The Times’s 1619 Project.