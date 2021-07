সীমান্তবর্তী গুরুত্বপূর্ণ ২ এলাকা দখলে নিলো তালেবান

FedLoan, a handler of millions of federal student loans, won’t renew its contract. The oft-maligned loan servicer’s decision will increase pressure to extend the pause on student loan payments, perhaps into next year.

Mexico to Allow Union Vote at G.M. Plant After U.S. Complaint The Biden administration had asked Mexico to review potential labor violations, citing conditions in the new North American trade agreement.

Stocks Tumble as Growth Concerns Grip Wall Street The drop indicated a sudden shift in sentiment in the stock market; investors in the bond market have been signaling their concerns about the economy for days.

James Kallstrom Dies at 78; Led F.B.I. Review of T.W.A. Crash As the F.B.I. chief in New York, he spent 16 months investigating why Flight 800 crashed 12 minutes after takeoff, killing all 230 people on board.